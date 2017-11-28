Lindholm (jaw) will return to action against the Jets on Wednesday, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

Lindholm returns to the lineup following a nine-game absence after sustaining a broken jaw. The blueliner is still looking for his first career NHL point, having been held scoreless in his previous 21 outings dating back to the 2016-17 campaign. Andrei Mironov will find himself relegated to the press box now that Lindholm has been given the all-clear.