Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Shifts back to minors
The Avalanche reassigned Lindholm to AHL Colorado, TSN reports.
Lindholm played two games in this NHL stint and went minus-1 while averaging 7:10 of ice time. If Nikita Zadorov (lower body) remains out for Thursday's game versus the Golden Knights, expect Lindholm to return to the big club.
More News
-
Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Promoted to top level•
-
Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Redirected to AHL•
-
Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Lands on IR•
-
Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Battles injuries in second season•
-
Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Set to play Friday•
-
Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Healthy, full practice on deck•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...