Lindholm (upper body) is out indefinitely, AJ Haefele of BSNDenver.com reports.

The 23-year-old blueliner sustained the injury in Sunday's loss to Edmonton, though not much more is known regarding his condition.It's unclear who the Avs will recall for blueline reinforcements at the moment, though with just three assists and zero goals in 43 games this season, Lindholm's absence is unlikely to leave a recognizable hole in fantasy lineups.