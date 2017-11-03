Lindholm failed to record a point for the eighth consecutive game during Thursday's 5-3 win over Carolina.

The rookie defenseman has suited up for eight of Colorado's 11 contests and averaged only 15:58 of ice time per game. He's still looking to make his first scoresheet appearance and has registered just six shots on net, so Lindholm is clearly off the fantasy radar. While Lindholm does own the potential to settle in as a serviceable NHL defenseman, his offensive upside will probably remain limited.