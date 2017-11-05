Lindholm (jaw) will be placed on injured reserve after taking a puck to the face during Saturday's 5-4 overtime victory over Philadelphia, BSN Denver reports.

The 22-year-old has been on the hunt to record his first point in the NHL, but that goal will have to be put on hold. Lindholm has been mainly skating as a bottom-four defensemen this year averaging 15:26 ice time, and Chris Bigras and Nikita Zadorov figure to see some extra minutes in his absence.