Lehkonen recorded two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Vancouver.

Lehkonen extended his point streak to eight games. He has six goals and 16 points in 18 contests in 2022-23. Entering Wednesday's game, he was averaging 21:23 of ice time and against Vancouver he logged 23:56, including 6:07 on the power play. His career high for points is 38 in 74 games, which was set last season, but he only averaged 15:06 in that campaign. Given his current role with the Avalanche, his increased scoring pace isn't completely surprising and even if it slows somewhat as the campaign goes on, there's still a very good chance he'll finish with significantly more points than he had in 2021-22.