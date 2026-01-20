Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Adds insurance tally
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lehkonen scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.
Lehkonen had been limited to one helper over his previous five games. The 30-year-old winger remains in a top-six role, so his recent slump on offense is likely to be just a blip on the radar. He's at 16 goals, 36 points, 117 shots on net, 34 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-32 rating over 47 appearances, giving him a chance to challenge for a 60-point campaign if he can turn up the scoring again.
