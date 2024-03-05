Lehkonen notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Lehkonen helped out on Nathan MacKinnon's third-period tally. The helper was Lehkonen's 11th point over the last 10 games, with five of those points coming on the power play. The winger is up to 20 points, 65 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-3 rating through 28 outings overall. He'll continue to offer solid fantasy value while playing on the top line.