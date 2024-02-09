Lehkonen had three shots, one block and one hit over 22:27 of ice time in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Carolina.
Lehkonen, who was brought back at a measured pace after missing more than two months due to neck injury, was promoted to the top line with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. The TOI was Lehkonen's most since returning five games ago. Jonathan Drouin, who had been on first line, was dropped to the second unit.
