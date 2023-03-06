Lehkonen produced an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.
Lehkonen was able to corral the puck when the Kraken couldn't clear it, and he set up Nathan MacKinnon for a shot from between the circles. This was Lehkonen's fifth assist over the last six games, though the winger doesn't have a goal in that span. The 27-year-old is up to 43 points, 133 shots on net, 83 hits and a plus-5 rating through 58 contests in a career year that's seen him establish himself in a top-line role.
