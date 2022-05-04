Lehkonen scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and picked up a misconduct penalty in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Predators in Game 1.

Lehkonen ended David Rittich's night at 15:04 of the first period with the Avalanche's fifth goal. At the end of the second, Lehkonen got mixed up with Philip Tomasino, earning both forwards 10-minute misconducts. Lehkonen ended the season with nine points in 14 contests in April while playing in a second-line role. The Finn's prominent role in the lineup should make him a solid scorer, though he's unlikely to outshine the Avalanche's more talented forwards.