Lehkonen scored a goal on four shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Lehkonen's goal at 6:10 of the first period forced Buffalo head coach Lindy Ruff into an early hook, removing Alex Lyon from the game. Lehkonen has four goals and three assists over six outings in November. The top-line winger is up to eight tallies, 18 points, 51 shots on net and a plus-17 rating through 18 appearances this season. The point-per-game pace might not stick around, but a noticeable uptick in shot volume is a good sign for Lehkonen to remain productive throughout the year.