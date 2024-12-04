Lehkonen scored the game-winning goal and fired three shots on net in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Sabres.

Lehkonen's tally at 15:38 of the third period put the Avalanche ahead for the first time after they fell into a 4-0 hole in the first period. The 29-year-old winger has two goals and an assist over his last three games as he keeps rolling in a top-six role. He's at 10 points, 32 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 14 appearances this season.