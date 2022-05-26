Lehkonen notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues in Game 5.

Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen swapped places in the lineup at even strength, with the former moving up to the top line. It paid off early, with Lehkonen setting up Nathan MacKinnon's opening tally at 3:51 of the first period. The helper was Lehkonen's first in nine playoff outings, but he's been steady with four goals, 18 shots on net, 24 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-6 rating in a top-six role. He'll likely continue to play an important role as an all-situations winger.