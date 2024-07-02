Lehkonen (shoulder) should be ready around the start of training camp, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

The team will have a better outlook on Lehkonen's timeline in the coming months but for now, it seems to be good news. The 28-year-old tallied 16 goals and 34 points in 45 regular-season games before adding another 11 points in 11 playoff appearances. Assuming he's healthy, Lehkonen will be locked into a top-six role during the 2024-25 season.