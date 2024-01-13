Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said Lehkonen (neck) could play "towards end of" Colorado's current road trip, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports. The Avs kick off a road trip Saturday which ends the following Saturday, Jan. 20, at Philadelphia.

Lehkonen recently stepped up on-ice activity, including taking contact. Bednar confirmed that when Lehkonen is ready to play, he'll likely join the second line with Valeri Nichushkin and Ryan Johansen. The injured forward had been on the first line at the time of his injury, but Jonathan Drouin's recent production will keep him on the top unit with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.