Lehkonen (illness) will travel with the Avalanche for the team's upcoming four-game road trip despite missing Sunday's practice, according to Ryan Boulding of NHL.com.
Lehkonen, who is considered day-to-day, could be available to play Tuesday versus Calgary. He has notched 11 goals and 11 assists in 30 outings this campaign.
More News
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Scores early in win•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Supplies goal in win•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Adds power-play helper•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: One of each Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Logs power-play goal•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Seals win•