Lehkonen's injury, which was previously just described as upper body, is a neck issue, coach Jared Bednar told Peter Baugh of The Athletic on Thursday.

There's no timetable for Lehkonen's return, but he's on the long-term injured reserve list and consequently won't return until Dec. 5 versus Anaheim at the earliest. He has three goals and eight points in 12 contests this season. With Lehkonen unavailable, Tomas Tatar has seen his playing time inch upward over the last two contests.