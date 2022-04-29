Lehkonen scored a goal on six shots, added two hits and served two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators.

Lehkonen deflected in a Josh Manson shot at 6:46 of the first period. This was Lehkonen's second tally in as many games and his fourth in his last six outings. The Finnish winger has 19 goals, 38 points, 155 shots on net, 81 hits and a plus-4 rating through 73 contests between the Avalanche and the Canadiens this season.