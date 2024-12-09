Lehkonen scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Lehkonen has four goals and a helper over his last six games. His second-period tally Sunday stretched the Avalanche's lead to 3-0. The 29-year-old winger remains in a top-line role for now, though he could eventually be pressed for that spot by Valeri Nichushkin or Ross Colton. Lehkonen has seven tallies, 12 points, 36 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 17 appearances this season.