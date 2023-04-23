Lehkonen notched two assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Kraken in Game 3.

Lehkonen has four points over his last two games after coming up empty in the playoff opener. He helped out on J.T. Compher's shorthanded goal in the first period and Mikko Rantanen's empty-netter in the third. Lehkonen continues to see top-line minutes and will likely keep that role with Valeri Nichushkin (personal) out for an unspecified length of time.