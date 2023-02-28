Lehkonen produced an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Lehkonen has gotten on the scoresheet in six of his last seven games, logging two goals and four helpers in that span. He hasn't had explosive offense lately -- his last multi-point effort was Jan. 18. The winger is still providing steady play in a top-six role with 17 goals, 23 helpers, 129 shots on net, 73 hits, 37 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 55 appearances.