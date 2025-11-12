Lehkonen scored a goal on four shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Lehkonen struck early with a goal 28 seconds into the game. He also set up Martin Necas' tally in the third period. Lehkonen has logged back-to-back multi-point efforts and is up to three goals and three helpers through five outings in November. On the year, the winger has seven goals, 17 points (two on the power play), 47 shots, 16 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 17 appearances.