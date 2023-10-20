Lehkonen posted a power-play assist and six shots on goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Lehkonen set up a Ryan Johansen tally in the first period. With time on the first power-play unit, Lehkonen has the highest upside of any of the Avalanche's middle-six forwards. He's up to two points, 20 shots on goal, four hits and a plus-1 rating through four contests this season.