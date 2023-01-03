Lehkonen provided two assists and five hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Lehkonen snapped a three-game mini-slump, helping out on goals by linemates Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. The 27-year-old Lehkonen remains in a top-line role, which is good news for his scoring potential -- J.T. Compher has since moved down to the second line with MacKinnon returning from an injury Saturday. Lehkonen has nine goals, 16 helpers, 78 shots on net, 44 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 33 appearances this season.