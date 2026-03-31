Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Earns two points in blowout win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lehkonen scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Monday's 9-2 win over the Flames.
Lehkonen has three points over three contests since he returned from an 11-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The winger was on the top line at even strength Monday and contributed both points in the third period after the Avalanche's top forwards were not part of a five-goal eruption in the opening frame. Lehkonen is now at 20 goals, 45 points, 141 shots on net and a plus-31 rating over 62 appearances, matching his point total from 69 regular-season outings a year ago.
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