Lehkonen scored a goal on four shots, added an assist, went plus-4, doled out two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.

It was a little bit of almost everything for Lehkonen in another productive outing on the top line. The 27-year-old winger has amassed three goals and eight helpers over his last 11 contests. For the season, he's at 45 points, 137 shots on net, 85 hits, 41 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 59 appearances.