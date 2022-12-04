Lehkonen (undisclosed) left Saturday's game against Boston and won't return.

Lehkonen recorded a shot in 5:05 of ice time before departing the game. Entering Saturday's contest, he had seven goals and 18 points in 21 contests this season. With Lehkonen unavailable, Alex Newhook was moved up to the top power-play unit, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

More News