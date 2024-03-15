Lehkonen (illness) is slated to return to action versus Edmonton on Saturday, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Lehkonen looks poised to return from a two-game absence due to his illness. In 18 contests since returning from a long-term neck problem, the 18-year-old winger has been rolled with eight goals and six assists, including five power-play points. As such, Lehkonen figures to be back with one of the power-play units now that he is healthy enough to play.