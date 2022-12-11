Lehkonen (upper body) will travel to St. Louis for Sunday's afternoon game against the Blues, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports. The puck drops at 3:00 PM EST.

Lehkonen wore a regular jersey during Saturday's optional practice, which suggested he'd return Sunday and Dater confirmed as such. He'll be the second injured Avalanche forward to return to the ice after Valeri Nichushkin suited up Friday. Evan Rodrigues (lower body), who also skated Saturday, is not far behind. It's unclear where Lehkonen will fit into the injury-impacted lines, but he'll likely fill a top-six role with time on the power play.