Lehkonen (finger) is slated to miss 4-6 weeks according to coach Jared Bednar who told reporters, "We don't know how long it will be yet, generally these things are 4-6 weeks. It's his top hand which is good," per Brennan Vogt of Full Press Hockey.

Based on his timeline, Lehkonen is unlikely to be back in time for the regular season but could return for the postseason. Prior to suffering his finger injury, the 27-year-old winger had racked up five goals and 10 assists, including four power-play points, in his previous 14 outings. With Lehkonen sidelined, the Avs will likely need to call up a player from the minors, possibly Ben Meyers whose been up with the club for 33 games this season.