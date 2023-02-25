Lehkonen recorded an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Friday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Lehkonen is riding a five-game point streak, during which he has two goals and three assists. The winger helped out on Nathan MacKinnon's opening tally Friday. Lehkonen has remained on the top line with the Avalanche missing just Gabriel Landeskog (knee) from their preferred top six. For the season, Lehkonen is up to 17 goals, 22 helpers, 127 shots on net, 70 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 53 contests.