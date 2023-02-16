Lehkonen had an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots over 17:18 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Minnesota.

Lehkonen's one-touch feed sent Nathan MacKinnon into the zone for the game-winning tally. He has a goal and an assist in the last games after going a season-long five contests without a point. The top-six forward, who currently serves on the first line and first power-play unit, has 20 assists and a career-high 36 points.