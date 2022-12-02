Lehkonen scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 6-4 win over Buffalo. He had four shots, one blocked shot and two penalty minutes over 25:18 of ice time.

One game after seeing a nine-game point streak end, Lehkonen scored one of three power-play goals for the Avalanche to exorcise the demons of Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Jets. It was his fourth man-advantage goal and seventh overall in 21 games. The Avs were a top heavy team Thursday, allotting significant TOI to the top-six forwards in addition to six power-play opportunities. Lehkonen fits both categories and should continue to be a big part of the offense.