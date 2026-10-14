Lehkonen scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Lehkonen made his lone shot count and finished with a plus-2 rating across 19:45 of ice time. Although his offensive production was limited to a single shot, his ability to contribute goals while maintaining a substantial role in Colorado's lineup gives him fantasy appeal, particularly in deeper formats. The 31-year-old forward, who has been deployed on the first line on even strength and the second power-play unit, has four goals in his first six outings this season.