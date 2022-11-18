Lehkonen scored the game-winning goal in overtime in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Lehkonen's stick was cocked and ready to fire when J.T. Compher slid him the puck that he one-timed past Antti Raanta. The Avalanche stole this one in what could be a Stanley Cup preview. Colorado was outshot 48-15 but got stellar goaltending from Pavel Francouz to win the season series against Carolina. It was the fifth consecutive game with a point for Lehkonen, who has six points over the last seven contests.