Lehkonen recorded eight shots on goal and one hit over 18:32 of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over San Jose.

Eight shots on most nights would lead a team, but Nathan MacKinnon sent 14 shots toward Sharks goalie Mackenzie Blackwood, who stopped 51 of 52 shots. Four of Lehkonen's eight shots came in the third period when Colorado was desperate to beat Blackwood. He was part of the offensive thrust late in the game when Cale Makar tied the game with the goalie pulled. Lehkonen has yet to hit the scoresheet, but the second-line winger has 11 shots through two games.