Lehkonen scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Lehkonen tallied with 1:57 left in the third period to force overtime, allowing the Avalanche to escape with a shootout win after they never led during the contest. The 30-year-old winger has four goals and an assist over his last eight games, but he's off the first line, which could lead to inconsistent offense until the team's next line shuffle. Lehkonen is at 14 goals, 30 points, 93 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-33 rating across 37 appearances this season, putting him on pace for the first 60-point campaign of his career.