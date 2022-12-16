Lehkonen recorded an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Lehkonen has a goal and two assists in his last two games after going without a point in his first game back from missing three with an upper-body injury. The winger has been on the top line since he returned -- even with the Avalanche's injury problems, that should be a productive place in the lineup. He's at eight goals, 13 assists, 62 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-3 rating through 25 appearances.