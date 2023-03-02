Lehkonen registered two assists in Colorado's 7-5 loss to New Jersey on Wednesday.
Lehkonen also had a shot, six hits and a block in 18:27 of ice time. He's up to 17 goals, 42 points, 79 hits and 38 blocks in 56 games this season. Lehkonen has contributed two goals and eight points over his last eight games.
More News
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Earns 40th point of season•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Sends game into OT•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Sets career mark for assists•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Feeds MacKinnon for game winner•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Strikes early Tuesday•