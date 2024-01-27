Lehkonen had two shots on net and two hits over 16:05 ice time in Friday's 5-1 win over the Kings.
Lehkonen played his second game since returning from a 35-game absence due to a neck injury. Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar plans to bring the forward along at a measured pace; Lehkonen's averaged 16:08 TOI during his return, two minutes fewer than his season average.
More News
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Returns to action•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Good to return Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Return likely Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: May return Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Could play on trip•
-
Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Joining team for road trip•