Lehkonen had two shots on net and two hits over 16:05 ice time in Friday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Lehkonen played his second game since returning from a 35-game absence due to a neck injury. Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar plans to bring the forward along at a measured pace; Lehkonen's averaged 16:08 TOI during his return, two minutes fewer than his season average.