Lehkonen tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over Winnipeg.

Lehkonen had missed Colorado's previous 15 games after breaking his finger on March 13 against Montreal. He'd pick up where he left off, assisting on Evan Rodrigues' tally early in the third period before burying an empty-netter later in the frame. Lehkonen finishes the regular season with 21 goals and 51 points, both career highs, in 63 games. His return adds another scoring threat to the Avalanche lineup as they prepare to open the postseason against the Wild.