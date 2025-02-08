Lehkonen scored a goal on four shots, dished a power-play assist, added four PIM, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-4 win over the Oilers.

Lehkonen's pair of points came during the first period, with his goal giving the Avalanche a 3-2 lead late in the frame. This was his first multi-point effort since Jan. 18 versus the Stars, but he has five goals and two assists over his last eight outings. For the season, the winger is up to 23 goals, 10 helpers, 100 shots on net and a plus-24 rating across 45 appearances. His goal-scoring success is fueled by shooting 23 percent, but his overall production is right in line with what he did in an injury-riddled 2023-24 despite a drop in power-play output.