Lehkonen (neck) will be activated off long-term injured reserve and play Wednesday versus Washington, coach Jared Bednar told Brennan Vogt of The-Rink.com.
Lehkonen will be drawing into the lineup for the first time since Nov. 9. He has three goals and eight points in 12 contests in 2023-24. In the long run, Lehkonen will likely serve as a top-six forward, but the Avalanche might initially use him on the third unit alongside Ryan Johansen and Andrew Cogliano as a way to ease him back into the lineup following the 28-year-old's prolonged absence.
