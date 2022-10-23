Lehkonen recorded a power-play assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Lehkonen ended a three-game slump with his helper on a Nathan MacKinnon tally. Through six games, Lehkonen has earned five points, all on the power play. The 27-year-old has seen top-line usage in recent games but it hasn't helped his even-strength offense, so he could get shuffled down the lineup again at some point. He's added 13 shots on net, 10 hits, six blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-1 rating.