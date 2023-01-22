Lehkonen notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Kraken.

Lehkonen helped out on an Alex Newhook tally in the second period. With five goals and two helpers over his last five contests, Lehkonen is enjoying his spot on the Avalanche's top line. He's up to 33 points, 101 shots on net, 57 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 42 outings overall. As long as he's playing alongside Nathan MacKinnon, fantasy managers should have room for Lehkonen on their rosters.