Lehkonen notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Lehkonen had a hand in Jonathan Drouin's power-play tally in the first period and also set up the second of Nathan MacKinnon's two goals in the contest. This was Lehkonen's second multi-point effort in a row, and he has five goals and four assists over his last eight games. For the season, the winger is at 39 points, 115 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a plus-28 rating over 51 appearances. With Brock Nelson in the fold after a trade from the Islanders, Lehkonen could still put up good numbers even if he switches spots with Jonathan Drouin in a lineup shuffle.