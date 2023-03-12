Lehkonen had a power-play assist, five shots on goal and two penalty minutes over 17:43 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over Arizona.

One of Lehkonen's shots rebounded to Mikko Rantanen, who found Nathan MacKinnon for a game-tying tally midway through the second period. The assist gave Lehkonen 12 points (three goals, nine assists) over the last 13 games. Nineteen of his career-high 46 points have occurred when Colorado is up a skater.