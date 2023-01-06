Lehkonen provided a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.
Lehkonen helped out on the opening tally by Mikko Rantanen. January has started much better than December ended for Lehkonen -- he has three helpers over his last two games after closing 2022 with a three-game point drought. The 27-year-old is up to nine tallies, 17 assists, 14 power-play points 83 shots on net, 45 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 34 appearances.
