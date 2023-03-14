Lehkonen (upper body) will not return to Monday's game in Montreal. He scored two goals, including a power-play tally, on three shots and added an assist.
Lehkonen totaled 9:46 of ice time before leaving during the second period but he made a big impact before suffering the injury. It was his fourth multi-goal performance of the year, bringing him to 20 goals and 49 points through 62 games. An update on his status should be available before Wednesday's matchup in Toronto.
